1. PACEMAKER PRESS 27-08-22
Ballyclare Royal Black District Chapter No 6
Ballyclare hosts the Royal Black Parade again after being postponed in 2020 due to the Pandemic.
Other districts visiting the Co Antrim location will be Lisburn, Ballymena, Antrim, Larne and Ballymoney.
A total of 81 preceptories will take part, accompanied by 75 bands, which could involve a total of around 6,000 in the procession.
Three charities will benefit from the sales of the annual booklet: Every Life Matters, CLIC Sargent and Air Ambulance NI.
Photo: Pacemaker
2. PACEMAKER PRESS 27-08-22
Ballyclare Royal Black District Chapter No 6
Photo: Pacemaker
3. Sisters Chloe, Lily and Ella-Rose Cunningham, Blacksessiagh Accordion Band in Sion Mills
Photo: Keith Moore
4. Bangor Royal Black chapter No 13 welcomed Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson to their Last Saturday parade in the seaside resort which was granted City status in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Civic Honours earlier this year. Featuring fourteen districts from across County Down, it was the largest of six major demonstrations today, seeing a total of 105 preceptories and 95 bands on parade with a religious service of worship held in Ward Park. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry)
Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry