Bangor Royal Black chapter No 13 welcomed Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson to their Last Saturday parade in the seaside resort which was granted City status in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Civic Honours earlier this year. Featuring fourteen districts from across County Down, it was the largest of six major demonstrations today, seeing a total of 105 preceptories and 95 bands on parade with a religious service of worship held in Ward Park. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry)

Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry