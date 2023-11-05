The Royal British Legion’s Northern Ireland Festival of Remembrance at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on Saturday night included a special tribute to mark the 50th Anniversary of the Ulster Defence Regiment’s Greenfinches.

The event saw people from across Northern Ireland come together to show their support for the incredible Armed Forces community in the Province and beyond.

Hosted by the BBC’s Helen Mark, the Festival included performances from the acclaimed Band of The Royal Irish Regiment and the Bugles, Pipes and Drums of the 2nd Battalion, Northern Irish soprano Anna Gregg, the Kathryn Stewart School of Highland Dance and young singers from Carrick Grammar, Sullivan Upper and Ballyclare High.

The Festival also explored the theme of ‘Service’ through a commemoration of the contribution and sacrifice of British and Commonwealth forces in the Korean War (1950-53), on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the armistice.

Additionally, the evening recognised and honoured the service of National Servicemen across Northern Ireland on the 60th anniversary of demobilisation of the last serviceman.

The special tribute to the 50th Anniversary of the Ulster Defence Regiment’s women’s Greenfinches recognised the bravery and sacrifices of the women who served.

As part of the commemorations, the Royal Irish Museum loaned the Royal British Legion the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross (CGC) which recognises the bravery, sacrifice and service of the Home Service battalions of The Royal Irish Regiment and their forebears, The Ulster Defence Regiment.

To honour the sacrifices that many Greenfinches made, the daughter of Private Margaret Hearst, a part time member of the UDR, carried the prestigious CGC medal onto the stage.

Private Margaret Hearst was tragically killed in 1977 when gunmen entered her parent’s home on the South Armagh Border.

Her three-year-old daughter, Krystal, was lying in her cot and narrowly missed being hit. Krystal’s moving presentation of the CGC spotlighted the service and sacrifice of all those who served in the Greenfinches.

Philip Morrison, Northern Ireland District President at the RBL, said: “The Northern Ireland Festival of Remembrance served as a moving opportunity to remember those who have served in our Armed Forces past and present and honour those who have defended our democratic freedoms and way of life.