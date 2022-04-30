Royal couple back the work of UK charities in Ukraine

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Prince William and his wife Catherine visited the UK Disaster Emergency Committee’s London headquarters, meeting staff who had recently been in Ukraine. The Royal couple also gained an insight into life on the ground in Ukraine, chatting to a Christian Aid partner there via video link about how aid reaches those in need.

The main churches in Northern Ireland have been raising substantial sums of money at congregation and parish levels, since the Ukrainian war began in February with the money directed straight to the Christian Aid and Tearfund charities. The Presbyterian Church has also set up contact with the hUngarian Reformed Church, which looks after the needs of refugees who cross their border from Ukraine.

The UK Disaster Emergency Committee in Committee is made up of 15 leading UK aid charities which respond at times of international crisis overseas to raise funds quickly and efficiently.

Vanessa Maynard, operations officer for Christian Aid, told the Duke and Duchess how local partners are helping, including providing baby incubators to a hospital in western Ukraine.