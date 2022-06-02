Royal couple help ‘EastEnders’ mark occasion

Charles and Camilla surprised the residents of Walford after Mick Carter, played by Dyer, decided to throw a street party for the Square in celebration of the monarch’s 70-year reign.

The partygoers are left in disbelief when the royal couple pull up in a car outside The Queen Vic pub, greeted by Mick and Linda Carter, played by Kellie Bright.

Before introducing Charles and Camilla to the residents, Dyer says: “Welcome to Walford.”

In the episode, Charles is introduced to greengrocer Martin Fowler, played by James Bye who explains the history of his market stall dating back generations in his family who have lived on the Square.

Charles said: “That’s the wonderful thing about London, all the different markets and stalls where people inherit them over the generations.”

The Prince of Wales said: “You lip-read very well” when introduced to Frankie Lewis, played by Rose Ayling-Ellis, and commented: “I don’t know how you keep this lot in order,” to police officer Jack Branning, played by Scott Maslen.

Camilla shook hands with fan favourite Shrimpy, played by Ben Champniss, and “speechless” Harvey Monroe played by Ross Boatman.

She was also introduced to “legend of the square” Patrick Trueman, played by Rudolph Walker, and points out the “nice little bottle” of rum from Trinidad that Patrick is holding.

In unison, they say: “A drop a day keeps the doctor away,” causing the residents to laugh along with them.

Patrick then asks the duchess if he can interest her in a tot of rum before she leaves, to which Camilla agrees, as the cast cheer in the background.

He later asks to pour a dribble into Charles’ cup of tea, to which he replies: “I thought you’d never ask.”