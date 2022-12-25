Royal family attend Christmas Day service at Sandringham church

(L-R) Camilla, Queen Consort, King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 25, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk. King Charles III ascended to the throne on September 8, 2022, with his coronation set for May 6, 2023. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Charles, 74, and the 75-year-old Queen Consort walked the short distance from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church.

They were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children – Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis, who walked hand in hand with Kate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also in the walking group, who passed a crowd of well-wishers on the way to the church, was the disgraced Duke of York.

The Reverend Canon Dr Paul Williams (L) talks to (centre, L-R) Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, after the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2022. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

The Earl and Countess of Wessex were also in the group.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who live in California, were absent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the royal family were greeted outside the church by the Reverend Canon Dr Paul Rhys Williams before they climbed the steps to the church and the National Anthem was sung before the first hymn, O Come, All Ye Faithful.

Members of the public who gathered outside the church listened to the service played over speakers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 25, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

They were given service sheets so they could sing along.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the service, which lasted around 45 minutes, members of the royal family took the time to speak to some of the people who came to see them.

Among them was Gemma Clark, 42, who travelled with her 72-year-old father Paul Clark from Long Sutton, Lincolnshire, and gave toys to George, Charlotte and Louis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss Clark, who was in a wheelchair, said it was “absolutely brilliant” to meet William and Kate and their three children.

Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III attend the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 25, 2022. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I love them to bits, especially the children, the children are amazing,” she said.

“Prince Louis – I love Louis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s always cheeky, that Louis is, but I love him.”

She said she gave each of the three children a novelty toy called a gonk, which is like a festive gnome with a pointed hat. She also gave flowers to Kate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

(From L) Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales, Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales leave at the end of the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, eastern England, on December 25, 2022. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

“They said ‘thank you very much’ and ‘happy Christmas’,” Ms Clark said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also met the King as well, just for a brief minute.

“The King is absolutely gorgeous, I like King Charles III, I think he’s going to be an amazing King, I really do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Clark attended Sandringham on Christmas Day in 2019, when she gave Charlotte a plastic flamingo toy.

A queue of people wanting to see the royals had begun to form the day before, on Christmas Eve, with 67-year-old John Loughrey arriving at 7pm and camping out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The retired assistant chef, of Streatham, south London, who wore a Union Jack hat, gloves and hoody, said he wanted to show his “appreciation” to the King and Queen Consort.

Earlier, William and Kate tweeted a picture painted by George of a reindeer, with the message “Happy Christmas!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s gathering at Sandringham is the first time the royal family have spent Christmas at the private royal residence in Norfolk since 2019.

The late Queen had spent the festive period at Windsor Castle for two years in a row, in 2020 and 2021, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, before her death in September this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad