Royal visit celebrates community spirit at Edenvilla Secret Garden, Portadown

The Duchess of Gloucester with Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge, and Craigavon, Councillor Kyle Savage, at Edenvilla Secret Garden in Portadown

The Duchess of Gloucester visited Edenvilla Secret Garden in Portadown on Saturday.

During the visit, the duchess toured the walled garden, which has become a community hub, offering a safe environment for people of all abilities.

The duchess met with council officers and several groups, community leaders and volunteers from the local Men’s Shed, The Arc, Edenvilla Green Gym, along with representatives from Portadown Tennis Club and Portadown Hockey Club.

Each group had the opportunity to discuss their contributions to the community and the impact of their work on the lives of local people.

The visit concluded with young people from Edenderry Methodist Church Girls and Boys Brigades participating in bushcraft activities and storytelling.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge, and Craigavon, Councillor Kyle Savage, said: “This visit is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff, local volunteers, sports organisations, and community leaders.

"Their tireless efforts have made this green space a place where people come together to support one another, share experiences, learn from each other and create a brighter future for all.”

Meanwhile, the owners of a Co Armagh family-run business were delighted when the duchess popped in to their 70th anniversary party on Saturday.

The duchess visited Alexanders of Markethill to mark the gift shop’s birthday milestone having opened in 1954.

The duchess met staff and received a tour of our shop. She also enjoyed homemade refreshments in Alexanders Coffee House before cutting the 70th anniversary cake.