News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK

Royal Visit in Pictures: King Charles III and Queen Camilla visiting Northern Ireland for the first time since their Coronation - Images from Hazelbank Park in Newtownabbey

For their first engagement the Royal couple opened the new Coronation Garden in Hazelbank Park in Newtownabbey
By Michael Cousins
Published 24th May 2023, 13:51 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 14:58 BST

They are visiting Northern Ireland for the first time since their Coronation

King Charles III and Queen Camilla greet school children during a visit to open the new Coronation Garden on day one of their two-day visit to Northern Ireland on May 24, 2023 in Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are visiting Northern Ireland for the first time since their Coronation. Their Majesties will met designers of the Garden and representatives of community and charitable organisations, hearing how the Garden marks the beginning of a new green initiative for the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

1. 1492876748.jpg

King Charles III and Queen Camilla greet school children during a visit to open the new Coronation Garden on day one of their two-day visit to Northern Ireland on May 24, 2023 in Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are visiting Northern Ireland for the first time since their Coronation. Their Majesties will met designers of the Garden and representatives of community and charitable organisations, hearing how the Garden marks the beginning of a new green initiative for the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Photo: Chris Jackson

Photo Sales
King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a visit to open the new Coronation Garden on day one of their two-day visit to Northern Ireland on May 24, 2023 in Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are visiting Northern Ireland for the first time since their Coronation. Their Majesties will met designers of the Garden and representatives of community and charitable organisations, hearing how the Garden marks the beginning of a new green initiative for the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

2. 1492883625.jpg

King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a visit to open the new Coronation Garden on day one of their two-day visit to Northern Ireland on May 24, 2023 in Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are visiting Northern Ireland for the first time since their Coronation. Their Majesties will met designers of the Garden and representatives of community and charitable organisations, hearing how the Garden marks the beginning of a new green initiative for the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Photo: Chris Jackson

Photo Sales
Queen Camilla greets school children during a visit to open the new Coronation Garden on day one of their two-day visit to Northern Ireland on May 24, 2023 in Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are visiting Northern Ireland for the first time since their Coronation. Their Majesties will met designers of the Garden and representatives of community and charitable organisations, hearing how the Garden marks the beginning of a new green initiative for the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

3. 1492876876.jpg

Queen Camilla greets school children during a visit to open the new Coronation Garden on day one of their two-day visit to Northern Ireland on May 24, 2023 in Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are visiting Northern Ireland for the first time since their Coronation. Their Majesties will met designers of the Garden and representatives of community and charitable organisations, hearing how the Garden marks the beginning of a new green initiative for the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Photo: Chris Jackson

Photo Sales
Queen Camilla greets school children during a visit to open the new Coronation Garden on day one of their two-day visit to Northern Ireland on May 24, 2023 in Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are visiting Northern Ireland for the first time since their Coronation. Their Majesties will met designers of the Garden and representatives of community and charitable organisations, hearing how the Garden marks the beginning of a new green initiative for the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

4. 1492878134.jpg

Queen Camilla greets school children during a visit to open the new Coronation Garden on day one of their two-day visit to Northern Ireland on May 24, 2023 in Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are visiting Northern Ireland for the first time since their Coronation. Their Majesties will met designers of the Garden and representatives of community and charitable organisations, hearing how the Garden marks the beginning of a new green initiative for the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Photo: Chris Jackson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:Northern IrelandNewtownabbey