Royals release brief video clip of King Charles preparing for his Christmas Day address

Buckingham Palace has released a short clip on social media of the King preparing for his annual Christmas message.

With 24 hours to go until his third Christmas speech as the monarch is broadcast, the King can be seen adjusting his tie and preparing to speak.

The King’s Christmas message will focus on the efforts of healthcare workers following his cancer diagnosis and hail community cohesion in the wake of riots after the Southport stabbings, it has been reported.

Charles’s annual address to the nation will highlight some of the major events from the past 12 months, an eventful period for the royal family that also saw the Princess of Wales treated for cancer.

King Charles III during the recording of his Christmas message at the Fitzrovia Chapel in central London. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Daily Telegraph has reported about the main issues the festive speech will focus on and revealed it was recorded earlier this month at the Fitzrovia Chapel, a former chapel of the Middlesex Hospital now closed and demolished.

For more than 100 years the chapel was a place of solace for patients, medical staff and the public and today is a much valued space for all in the area.

The paper said it understands the chapel reflects the key themes of the address – healthcare and community.

Charles recorded his message on December 11, one of the rare times a building outside the royal estate has been used, with the late Queen recording her message at Southwark Cathedral in 2006 and at Combermere Barracks in Windsor three years earlier.