Royals to unite at Kate's carol concert on the day of Harry and Meghan Netflix series finale

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a photo booth. The picture is part of a trailer for a new documentary called "Harry and Meghan" - the Sussexes' behind the scenes.

The King, Queen Consort, Prince of Wales, Kate and other family members will be out in force in public to support the princess's Together At Christmas festive celebration at Westminster Abbey on December 15.

The royals will be bracing themselves for bombshells when Harry and Meghan's six-part docuseries premieres this Thursday with the first three episodes, with the last three coinciding with Kate's Christmas service next week.

In a trailer released on Monday, Harry spoke of a "dirty game" where there is "leaking" and "planting of stories" and "a hierarchy of the family".

But the teaser appeared to use footage of the press filming events unrelated to the couple to depict them being hounded by paparazzi.

Kate's carol concert, supported by The Royal Foundation, is dedicated to the late Queen, who died three months ago, but comes at a time of continued turmoil for the Windsors.

Kensington Palace said: "This year's carol service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others.

"These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them."

It will also "recognise the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring".

Those performing include Craig David, Alexis Ffrench and Samantha Barks, as well as Alfie Boe and former Spice Girl Melanie C, who will sing a duet.

"Poignant readings" will be delivered by speakers including heir to the throne William, Dame Kristin Scott Thomas, Hugh Bonneville and Kadeena Cox, the Palace said.

