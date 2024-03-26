Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland's only inhabited off-shore island plays host to the distinctive seabirds every year from around Easter time.

The conservation charity said that the return of the puffins is “a wonderful occasion for all” and signals the start of nesting season.

They described the birds as punctual visitors, returning on or around the same day every year for the past seven years, arriving just in time for the end of March and the clocks changing.

Puffin Fratercula arctica pictured on grass in Rathlin Island

Liam McFaul, RSPB NI Rathlin reserves warden, said the island remains one of the prime locations to catch a glimpse of the species across all of Northern Ireland.

"Witnessing the first puffins returning to the island is always a thrilling experience,” he said.

"Their arrival indicates the renewal of life on the Rathlin cliffs, as they prepare to nest and rear their young in the weeks to come.

"The best time for a close-up view of the puffins and our other seabirds is usually late April to early July."

Visitors will be able to see puffins and other wildlife at the reopening of charity’s West Light Seabird Centre from Easter Sunday onwards.

Rathlin Island is not only a haven for puffins but also hosts a diverse array of birdlife, including razorbills, fulmars, and guillemots.

The charity outlined that visitors to the island will have the opportunity to observe these seabirds as they go about their breeding activities.