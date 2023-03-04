RUC crest from police station dedicated at a poignant service

Bishop Ian Ellis dedicating the RUC Crest in Colebrooke Church while Revd John McClenaghan, rector and His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant, Viscount Brookeborough looks on

​A special dedication service was conducted by Colebrooke rector, the Rev John McClenaghan and present was the King's Lord Lieutenant, Viscount Brookeborough, as well as members of the RUC (George Cross) Association in East Tyrone and Co Fermanagh, and family representatives of police victims of terrorism..

The service marked the enormous sacrifice of the RUC and RUC Reserve, particularly in combating the republican terror campaign during the Troubles' period from the late 1960s until the late 1990s, and previously in the IRA atrocities of the late 1950s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bishop Ellis, said such an occasion allowed the church community to consider and be thankful for the work and service of the police in Northern Ireland..

“It causes us to deeply reflect on the cost of that service during the Northern Ireland troubles in the lives lost and hearts and homes broken.

"Located near the border, this area of Tyrone and Fermanagh was constantly vulnerable and was particularly impacted by acts of terrorism over those terrible years," said the bishop.

"We must never forget those who sacrificed their lives – their names are well known to us and their families continue to carry the pain of loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Over the long years of terror, it was the dedicated work of the RUC and, later the PSNI, which kept us from slipping into the abyss of civil war and to even greater horrors than those which we endured.

“This crest placed in this church today remains a powerful symbol of the service of police officers from this district and of those who made that supreme sacrifice.

"We are thankful to God that because of the work of such men and women we have been spared and could bring up our families and enjoy freedom and a relatively normal life.”

Bishop Ellis added: “So today as we dedicate this crest and give thanks for the work of our police service in this district, in their vocation to protect life and uphold the law and to pray that they may live up to that high calling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"May it remain a symbol of gratitude and honour those who have served with distinction in the past and ask especially for God’s mercy upon those who have lost someone dear to them because of their devotion to the service."

A history and celebration of the 100th anniversary of the RUC was given by Cookstown Presbyterian minister the Rev Isaac Thompson, chaplain to East Tyrone RUC (George Cross) Association.

Murley silver band from FIvemiletown provided musical accompaniment and a piper’s lament was played.