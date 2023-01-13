To mark the centenary year of the Royal Ulster Constabulary GC (2022/23), the iconic toy vehicle company has launched a special edition of the unmarked Granada 2.8i widely used by various branches of the force, including the VIP escorts.

The centenary Mk2 2.8i S model comes complete with a history of its use and the modifications that had to be made at the factory to allow for the weight of the armour plating.

The product information states: “It was fleet number 9990 and, like all these cars, was supplied by Ford in a unique trim and mechanical specification designed to facilitate the armouring process and allow the car to function correctly after its weight had been substantially increased. This included heavy duty suspension so the cars’ stance and ride-height appeared normal, and its handling balance could be retained. Larger brakes were also fitted to allow repeated heavy braking.

RUC officers from Traffic Branch at the launch of a clampdown on bad driving in November 1980. Pacemaker Belfast 989/80/bw

"The armouring process involved fitting bullet resistant glass, steel plates in the doors and steel gussets around the door frames to prevent ‘bullet splash’ entering the cabin; a phenomenon that can occur when a bullet hits the gap between the car’s door and bodyshell.”

Former ACC Stephen White OBE was unaware of the centenary model but has welcomed the new addition to the Corgi line-up.

Professor White said he appreciated the acknowledgement and added: "As chairman of the RUC GC Foundation, which is established to mark the sacrifices and honour the achievements of the RUC, I am always supportive of those who do anything to make the general public aware of the difficulties experienced and the courage required to police Northern Ireland during difficult times.”

However, Prof White also pointed out that while Corgi can create replicas of any vehicle the choose, use of the RUC crest would have required permission from the Police Historical Society (NI).

The Corgi RUC centenary Ford Granada 2.8i

"I have been made aware of [the Corgi centenary car] and, although we as a Foundation have no commercial interest in it, it’s nice that a well-known brand has picked up on the fact that it is the centenary year (beginning in June 2022),” he added.

The RUC was formed on 1 June 1922 following the partition of Ireland.

In 1999, the police officers were collectively awarded the George Cross, with the citation stating it was being presented to ….”recognise the collective courage and dedication to duty of all those who have served in the Royal Ulster Constabulary and who have accepted the danger and stress this has brought to them and to their families”.

The RUC GC was incorporated into the new Police Service of Northern Ireland in November 2001 in line with the Patten Report recommendations.