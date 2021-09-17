Rugby legend Rory Best completes 180 mile walk to raise money for Cancer Fund for Children
Rory Best, has finished his 180 mile walk in Cong Co. Mayo, after starting in Newcastle Co. Down nine days ago.
The former Ulster, Ireland, British & Irish Lions Captain has raised over half of his £500,000 target, which will go to the children’s cancer charity, Cancer Fund for Children.
His epic journey passed through six counties, 30 towns and villages. He was joined by families affected by cancer, and notable names such as Pete Snodden, Tommy Bowe, Jacob Stockdale, Iain Henderson, Rob Kearney and chef Neven Maguire.
Speaking about his superb challenge, Rory said: “In terms of endurance walking over 20 miles a day for nine days was tough, but it is nowhere near as tough as the challenges families living with childhood cancer face. I heard some heart-breaking and inspiring stories from children, parents, and health professionals. Whilst the care children with cancer receive in hospital is excellent, it is clear that they benefit from the emotional and therapeutic support provided by Cancer Fund for Children. I would like to thank everyone who has got behind me on this challenge - my wife Jodie, my kids, my family and friends and of course everyone who has donated.”
Charity CEO, Phil Alexander, added: “This is an incredible effort by Rory and we cannot thank him and his family enough. We hope that Rory has motivated and inspired others to do whatever they can to help us support families with a cancer and ensure that no child has to face cancer alone.”