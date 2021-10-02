Runners get back on track for largest sporting event in Northern Ireland

5th May 2019 - The last Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon leaves Stormont Estate start. Photo by Brian Little / Press Eye

The 39th Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon has been rescheduled twice, from the original date of Sunday, May 2, 2021 to Sunday, September 19, 2021, and then again until tomorrow.

Over 5,700 competitors are due to take part in the race during which they are expected to be subject to showers and strong winds as well as some dry spells.

Among those taking part is Chris Rintoul, a drugs support worker from Belfast.

He tweeted that he was “race ready” for the Belfast Marathon: “Been training for this for two years and only three years ago I was walking with a stick in constant pain. Fingers crossed I complete the course.”

Tokyo 2020 Olympian, and the current Irish Champion, Stephen Scullion is the favourite to win the race that excludes international runners due to Covid restrictions.

Athletics Northern Ireland said there is specific interest from athletes from the Republic of Ireland as Belfast has been designated as the official Irish Championships following the cancellation of the Dublin Marathon.

The marathon kicks off at 9am at the Stormont Estate and ends at Ormeau Park.

There will also be a team relay, eigh-mile walk and fun run. The fun run will start and end in Stormont Estate, though no spectators are permitted at the start line.

Roads will be closed in order to accommodate runners from 6am until 4.30pm and drivers should prepare for disruptions and delays.

There will be diversion signs in place and marathon stewards will be available to offer support to drivers.

More about road closures and estimated opening times can be found on the Belfast City Council website.

Marathon participants will be able to access free parking at Stormont, via the Stoney Road entrance.

There is also free parking available near the Ormeau Park finish line, at Belfast City Council car parks in Raphael Street and Ormeau Avenue.

During the race Cancer Focus NI will have set up ‘Cheer Stations’ aiming to put a spring in the step of runners as they take on 26.2 miles.

Look out also for the Cancer Focus NI clothing bins at the start, finish and relay changeover points, giving people a chance to donate any unwanted clothing, all for a great cause.

The stations will be at Great Victoria Street, Finaghy Road North, Andersonstown Road, Shankill Road, Ormeau Road and Rosetta Roundabout.