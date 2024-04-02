'Sad conclusion' to police and Community Rescue Service search for missing LIsburn woman Paula Elliott

Paula Elliott

Police have said that although there has not yet been a formal identification, the family of Ms Elliott has been notified of the development.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PSNI said: “Police can confirm that the body of a woman was recovered from the river Lagan in Lisburn on Monday, 1st April.

"Formal identification has yet to take place, however, we have notified the family of Paula Elliott who was reported missing on Tuesday, 5th March 2024.

"A post mortem will take place in due course.

In a post on Facebook, the Community Rescue Service (CRS) Belfast District reported a “sad conclusion to LIsburn search”.

The message states: “CRS volunteers were tasked to the Lisburn area to search for a person missing from the early evening of the 5th March, and continued to carry out planned searches each day and into the night since that time.

"Over the course of the search we were assisted by colleagues from Search & Rescue Dog Association – SARDA Ireland North and Sky Watch NI who were tasked to provide their support to the search effort.”

The messaged adds: “We regret to inform you that in the late afternoon of Monday, 1st April, a CRS team located a body believed to be that of the missing person.

"The management and volunteers of the Community Rescue Service extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased.