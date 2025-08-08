Sadness at closure of reputable London theological college

Recently, the college partnered with a charitable foundation that provided vital financial support and offered assurances to both the college and the office for students of continued funding

​The highly reputable theological college, the largest Baptist training college in the UK, said it was plunged into sudden financial difficulty after a charity sponsor unexpectedly withdrew funding.

Baptist Union GB was informed of this, but was unable to offer its own financial assistance on the scale required to save the venerable institution.

The Baptist board described Spurgeon’s College as a cornerstone of ministry and mission since its inception in 1850, stating: “Spurgeon College’s commitment to training for preaching, pastoring and evangelism has shaped church communities over many generations, the significance of which is immeasurable.”

Like many higher education institutions, particularly in the theology sector, Spurgeon’s College has faced financial challenges for several years, with declining student numbers in an increasingly difficult financial landscape.

Recently, the College partnered with a charitable foundation that provided vital financial support and offered assurances to both the college and the office for students of continued funding.

However, this relationship was unexpectedly terminated on July 21 and the college can no longer sustain its financial operations, with no choice but to enter the insolvency process immediately.

"Our immediate priority is to protect the interests of our students and staff as far as possible during this deeply challenging time.

We understand this news will come as a profound shock to many. Trustees, leadership and staff of Spurgeon’s College have worked tirelessly and faithfully to find a sustainable path forward and avoid this outcome," said a college statement.

Founded in 1856 by evangelical Charles Haddon Spurgeon, the College has faithfully served for 169 years, training thousands of men and women for Christian mission, ministry, and leadership in the contemporary world.

Charles Haddon Spurgeon (1834-1892) was a 19th century English Baptist preacher, who remains highly influential among Christians of various denominations. To many he is known as the 'Prince of Preachers'.

He was a strong figure in the Baptist tradition, opposing liberal theological tendencies in the church of his day and pastored at New Park Street chapel, later the Metropolitian Tabernacle in London for 38 years.

The Spurgeon College statement said: "Each graduate stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of our founder and the college’s commitment to theological education and Christian service.

"God has blessed Spurgeon College in amazing ways through our long history, and we encourage everyone at this challenging time to pray for his guidance so that men and women can be prepared for Christian ministry.

"We express our deep gratitude to all who supported the College through its long history."

The statement added: “We recognise the magnitude of the impact this news will have on staff and students of Spurgeon’s College and our thoughts and prayers are with them. Supporting Baptist students is our first priority at this point.”

The Baptist Union GB said it is now working closely with other Baptist colleges and regional associations to explore options for students who have been studying, or were due to begin their studies at Spurgeon’s College.