The event, steeped in cultural and historical significance, allowed participants to retrace the footsteps of St Patrick, who according to legend, once tended sheep on the mountain.

Participants were treated to a vibrant and lively programme of entertainment, catering to people of all ages, with traditional dance and music from the 20 strong Portglenone Comhaltas, Counties Antrim and Derry Country Fiddlers Association, and the local duo, The Doone Brothers.

This event was supported by The Executive Office through Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Good Relations Programme.

1 . 'I thought I had banished all of you fellows from Ireland!' St Patrick- aka Paddy McFall from Larne- got to grips with a snake at Slemish Mountain on St Patrick's Day. Photo: pacemaker Photo Sales

2 . Ciaran Gallagher from Belfast was one of the pilgrims visiting Slemish Mountain on St Patrick's Day. Photo: pacemaker Photo Sales

