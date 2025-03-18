Hiking up the slopes of Slemish Mountain on St Patrick's Day.placeholder image
Hiking up the slopes of Slemish Mountain on St Patrick's Day.

Saint Patrick's Day PICTURES: Thousands took part in the traditional trek up Slemish on March 17

By Gemma Murray
Published 18th Mar 2025, 10:08 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 10:22 BST
Thousands of people took part in the traditional trek up Slemish mountain to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

The event, steeped in cultural and historical significance, allowed participants to retrace the footsteps of St Patrick, who according to legend, once tended sheep on the mountain.

Participants were treated to a vibrant and lively programme of entertainment, catering to people of all ages, with traditional dance and music from the 20 strong Portglenone Comhaltas, Counties Antrim and Derry Country Fiddlers Association, and the local duo, The Doone Brothers.

This event was supported by The Executive Office through Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Good Relations Programme.

'I thought I had banished all of you fellows from Ireland!' St Patrick- aka Paddy McFall from Larne- got to grips with a snake at Slemish Mountain on St Patrick's Day.

1.

'I thought I had banished all of you fellows from Ireland!' St Patrick- aka Paddy McFall from Larne- got to grips with a snake at Slemish Mountain on St Patrick's Day. Photo: pacemaker

Photo Sales
Ciaran Gallagher from Belfast was one of the pilgrims visiting Slemish Mountain on St Patrick's Day.

2.

Ciaran Gallagher from Belfast was one of the pilgrims visiting Slemish Mountain on St Patrick's Day. Photo: pacemaker

Photo Sales
Ciaran Gallagher from Belfast was one of the pilgrims visiting Slemish Mountain on St Patrick's Day.

3.

Ciaran Gallagher from Belfast was one of the pilgrims visiting Slemish Mountain on St Patrick's Day. Photo: pacemaker

Photo Sales
'I thought I had banished all of you fellows from Ireland!' St Patrick- aka Paddy McFall from Larne- got to grips with a snake at Slemish Mountain on St Patrick's Day.

4.

'I thought I had banished all of you fellows from Ireland!' St Patrick- aka Paddy McFall from Larne- got to grips with a snake at Slemish Mountain on St Patrick's Day. Photo: pacemaker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ParticipantsCounties
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice