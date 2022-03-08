News you can trust since 1737
Saint Patrick’s Day train timetable changes

Translink have just published their timetable changes for Saint Patrick’s Day, 2022.

By Gemma Murray
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 1:04 pm

They are advising passengers that buses and trains will operate holiday timetables on Thursday, 17th March.

Metro, Glider and Ulsterbus will be operating Saturday and school holiday timetables,’ adds the message.

They add that the cross-border Enterprise, will be running a Saturday timetable on St. Patrick’s Day.

‘We are advising passengers to check the timetable for their journey in advance on the Translink website, by using the Journey Planner, or by phoning our Contact Centre for information 02890 666630,’ thayey add.

Thousands of people attended St Patrick's Day parades in recent years
