Saint Patrick’s Day train timetable changes
Translink have just published their timetable changes for Saint Patrick’s Day, 2022.
They are advising passengers that buses and trains will operate holiday timetables on Thursday, 17th March.
‘Metro, Glider and Ulsterbus will be operating Saturday and school holiday timetables,’ adds the message.
They add that the cross-border Enterprise, will be running a Saturday timetable on St. Patrick’s Day.
‘We are advising passengers to check the timetable for their journey in advance on the Translink website, by using the Journey Planner, or by phoning our Contact Centre for information 02890 666630,’ thayey add.