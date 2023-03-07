The deal on the vacant premises at Sullatober, Marshallstown Road, was discussed at a behind-closed-doors at a meeting of the borough council on Monday evening.

The local government authority has been seeking a sum above the asking price.

The property, previously used by the local authority as dog kennels, is located on a half acre site. It also features a clinic space, treatment room, warehouse, offices and other facilities.

Sullatober. Pic: Google

The lands will be sold with a user covenant restricting the development of housing at the location.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s assets, buildings, land and vehicles were valued at £221.5m at the end of last March, which represents an increase of £5.3m since March 2021.

A new £1 million recycling facility was officially opened at Sullatober last June after the council secured £995,000 in funding from DAERA for the project.

The new facility is double the size of the old one and designed to cater for household refuse of 40,000 residents.

Mid and East Antrim Borough has 820,000 sq ft of industrial space and 100,000 sq ft of office space available.

Last July, the council decided against the purchase of Carrickfergus Pigeon Club building. Councillors had been considering the purchase of the premises at Shaftesbury Drive, off North Road, which had been on the market for £80,000.