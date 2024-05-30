Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sympathy has poured in after the body of missing West Belfast woman, Sally Reilly, was recovered in Co Donegal.

The 55-year-old mother-of-four had been reported missing from Sandybanks Caravan Park in Portsalon at 2.10 am on Bank Holiday Monday.

Gardaí had launched a search and rescue operation alongside colleagues from the RNLI and local residents.

But her body was recovered from Lough Swilly at around 9 pm on Monday evening.

A post on social media from daughter Siona Reilly said: "On behalf of Sally Reilly’s family we cannot thank everyone enough for all your support it is amazing everyone coming together to get Sally back to her family.

"Really means a lot from the bottom of our hearts and the support of all the locals. It is amazing a great community. And all the Milford Garda staff”.

The loving daughter also wrote of her devastation in another post on social media.

"Hearts broke into a million pieces,” she wrote.

Sally Reilly

"RIP Mummy back in your daddy’s arms please give us the strength to get through this especially daddy. Miss you so much already. Thank you to everyone who showed up to help us and all the messages we appreciate it xx”.

Meanwhile a death notice from O’Neills Funeral Directors says: “We regret to inform you on the passing of the Late Sally Reilly (Nee McCONNELL)R.I.P.

"Sally passed away suddenly in Donegal 27th May 2024.”

She is described as the “dearly beloved wife of Stephen, much loved daughter of Jeannie and the late Robert McConnell, loving mother of Barry, Emma, Niamh and Síona, grandmother to Kaiden, Grace and Aaron”.

It adds that her Requiem Mass will be held on Saturday (June 1) at 10am in the Holy Trinity Church. It adds that a service will follow at Roselawn Crematorium at 11.20am.

In a statement a Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí in Kerrykeel, assisted by Coast Guard, Mountain Rescue, the Coast Guard Helicopter, the RNLI rescue boat and local people carried out a search in relation to a missing woman.

"A body of a woman, was recovered from the water at approximately 9 pm on Monday evening, 27th May, 2024.

"The body was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem will be conducted in due course and a file prepared for the Coroners Court."

