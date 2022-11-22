News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Santa Claus paraded through the streets of Belfast on Saturday to celebrate his arrival at the Winter Wonderland Grotto at CastleCourt Shopping Centre

Santa delights as he arrives in town - 18 images

This is what happened when Santa Claus and Mrs Claus arrives at Castle Court shopping centre in Belfast at the weekend.

By Gemma Murray
6 minutes ago

Look at the delighted faces of children as they see them.

1.

Santa Claus paraded through the streets of Belfast on Saturday to celebrate his arrival at the Winter Wonderland Grotto at CastleCourt Shopping Centre

Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Photo Sales

2.

Santa Claus paraded through the streets of Belfast on Saturday to celebrate his arrival at the Winter Wonderland Grotto at CastleCourt Shopping Centre

Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Photo Sales

3. santa 23.jpg

Santa Claus paraded through the streets of Belfast on Saturday to celebrate his arrival at the Winter Wonderland Grotto at CastleCourt Shopping Centre

Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Photo Sales

4.

Santa Claus paraded through the streets of Belfast on Saturday to celebrate his arrival at the Winter Wonderland Grotto at CastleCourt Shopping Centre

Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Belfast