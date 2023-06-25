News you can trust since 1737
​Sarah, Duchess of York has undergone an operation after being diagnosed with breast cancer, her spokesman has revealed.
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Jun 2023, 21:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 22:04 BST
Sarah, Duchess of York is recuperating after an operation for breast cancerSarah, Duchess of York is recuperating after an operation for breast cancer
​The 63-year-old discovered she had an early form of the disease during a routine mammogram.

She reportedly left the King Edward VII Hospital in Marylebone, on Sunday and is said to be recovering with her family at Windsor.

Before going to hospital, she spoke about her diagnosis on her new podcast Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, which is released on Monday.

It was reportedly recorded before her operation and had been due to air on Thursday, before being put off until after she was discharged.

A spokesman for the duchess said: “Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening.

“She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully.

“The duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family.

“The duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days.

“She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening.”

The Sun reported that the Duke of York, 63, and their daughters Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Euegnie, 33, are by her side as she recovers.

