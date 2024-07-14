Scarva 2024: Thousands of visitors were in Scarva on Saturday for the annual parade and Sham Fight

By Gemma Murray
Published 13th Jul 2024, 15:04 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2024, 14:17 BST
Thousands of visitors converged on the charming Co Down village of Scarva on Saturday for the biggest one-day event anywhere in Northern Ireland – a large-scale Royal Black Institution parade and mock battle between rival monarchs William and James.

The showpiece event in the parading calendar – which bears public witness to the Reformed Christian faith – is organised each year by Sir Knight Alfred Buller Memorial RBP 1000.

Prasing the efforts of the local preceptory, the Royal Black Institution said: “Their sterling efforts continue to ensure that the 13th of July at Scarva is one of the major cultural events in the parading calendar.

“The event attracts the highest calibre of musicians from the marching bands community and the day would not be the same without their invaluable contribution.”

Sham Fight - Scarva 2024The traditional parade streams through Scarvagh Demesne.Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

1.

Sham Fight - Scarva 2024The traditional parade streams through Scarvagh Demesne.Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press Photo: Andrew McCarroll

Photo Sales
King William (John Adair) will be seeking victory once again over King James (Colin Cairns) at the annual Sham Fight.Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

2.

King William (John Adair) will be seeking victory once again over King James (Colin Cairns) at the annual Sham Fight.Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press Photo: Andrew McCarroll

Photo Sales
King William (John Adair) will be seeking victory once again over King James (Colin Cairns) at the annual Sham Fight.Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

3.

King William (John Adair) will be seeking victory once again over King James (Colin Cairns) at the annual Sham Fight.Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press Photo: Andrew McCarroll

Photo Sales
King William (John Adair) will be seeking victory once again over King James (Colin Cairns) at the annual Sham Fight.Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

4.

King William (John Adair) will be seeking victory once again over King James (Colin Cairns) at the annual Sham Fight.Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press Photo: Andrew McCarroll

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Northern Ireland
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice