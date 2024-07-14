The showpiece event in the parading calendar – which bears public witness to the Reformed Christian faith – is organised each year by Sir Knight Alfred Buller Memorial RBP 1000.

Prasing the efforts of the local preceptory, the Royal Black Institution said: “Their sterling efforts continue to ensure that the 13th of July at Scarva is one of the major cultural events in the parading calendar.

“The event attracts the highest calibre of musicians from the marching bands community and the day would not be the same without their invaluable contribution.”

The traditional parade streams through Scarvagh Demesne.

