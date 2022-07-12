Scarva organisers look to future after Covid

RBL Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson (left) in Scarva last July when a wreath was laid at the war memorial. The traditional sham fight pageant did not take place in 2020 or 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson said the loyal order is delighted that the July 13 parade and ‘sham fight’ pageant will attract large crowds following the Covid disruption.

Tens of thousands are expected to converge on the village with potentially record numbers expected to gather long before the proceedings begin shortly after 11am.

Speaking to the News Letter on the eve of the showpiece event, Rev Anderson said Royal Black members were also looking forward to the annual Fermanagh parade in early August and the Last Saturday in August parades.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“These events, and the Scarva Sham Fight, have been missing from the parading calendar and play such an important role in the cultural life of Northern Ireland,” he said.

The institution, which opened its new state of the art headquarters in Loughgall in April, is “building for the future”, he said.

Rev Anderson added: “The institution is very well placed to meet the challenges of the future, and we are better placed to explain our Christian beliefs and principles to the wider public.”

Proceedings get under way at 11.15am when more than 4,000 Royal Black members and around 75 bands will parade through the picturesque village.

The parade is followed by the sham fight, between the forces of King William III and King James II, taking place on Scarvagh Demesne at 1.30pm.

There will be a religious service at 2pm.