Scarva organisers look to future after Covid

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson said the loyal order is delighted that the July 13 parade and ‘sham fight’ pageant will attract large crowds following the Covid disruption.
Tens of thousands are expected to converge on the village with potentially record numbers expected to gather long before the proceedings begin shortly after 11am.
Speaking to the News Letter on the eve of the showpiece event, Rev Anderson said Royal Black members were also looking forward to the annual Fermanagh parade in early August and the Last Saturday in August parades.
“These events, and the Scarva Sham Fight, have been missing from the parading calendar and play such an important role in the cultural life of Northern Ireland,” he said.
The institution, which opened its new state of the art headquarters in Loughgall in April, is “building for the future”, he said.
Rev Anderson added: “The institution is very well placed to meet the challenges of the future, and we are better placed to explain our Christian beliefs and principles to the wider public.”
Proceedings get under way at 11.15am when more than 4,000 Royal Black members and around 75 bands will parade through the picturesque village.
The parade is followed by the sham fight, between the forces of King William III and King James II, taking place on Scarvagh Demesne at 1.30pm.
There will be a religious service at 2pm.
As part of the platform proceedings, members and supporters will hear that the institution is “committed to the furtherance of the Reformed Christian message of the Cross,” and that the Queen “remains an important figurehead for our nation and the Commonwealth during times of enormous social change”.