Scotland has become ‘secular society’ says church moderator

Rev Iain Greenshields

The moderator, writing in his church’s in-house magazine ‘Life and Work’, said Scotland – home of iconic 16th century Protestant reformer John Knox – is now one of Europe’s most secular countries.

Rev Greenshields adds: “There was a time when we believed we belonged to a Christian nation, living in a Christian UK and Europe. That day has gone. We live in a secular culture in Scotland.”

Dr Greenshields drew attention to dwindling congregations across the nation.

According to church data, Church of Scotland membership fell by a third in the past decade, with an average church member being 55 years and middle-class.

“The Church of Scotland that at least nominally had over 27% of the country as active members now [has] under 10%,” the moderator relates.

Historically, the Scottish Kirk, dating back to the Ulster Plantation, has been known as the ‘Mother Church’ of Irish Presbyterianism.

A Kirk report confirmed a 34% drop in membership between 2011 and 2021, but the church has put meaningful measures in a bid to reverse the trend.