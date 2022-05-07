Scottish Presbyterian ‘Kirk’ to adopt RC friendship pact

Lord Jim Wallace

The culmination of more than 100 years of ecumenical relationship between the two churches, the ‘Declaration of Friendship’ will be presented to the Church of Scotland’s general assembly in Edinburgh on May 23. It has already been approved by the bishops’ conference of the Scottish Roman Catholic church.

The declaration speaks of the “shared faith and common ground” that unites the churches, stating: “We recognise each other as brothers and sisters in Christ, and we wish to express our friendship and respect for one another as fellow Christians, citizens and partners in announcing the kingdom of God in our land.

“Since the World Missionary conference (Edinburgh, 1910), and the Second Vatican Council (1962-65) much has been done ecumenically to repair what was broken and to restore mutual respect and friendship. A great deal has been achieved spiritually, practically and affectively, through the growing knowledge and appreciation of each other as Christian friends and fellow pilgrims.”

Lord Jim Wallace, Church of Scotland moderator, said: “I value the friendly and productive working relationship I have had with senior members of the Catholic Church in Scotland, as we have sought to address crucial issues facing our country and, indeed our world.”

Rev Leo Cushley, Roman Catholic archbishop of Edinburgh, said: “We have worked diligently to respect and understand each other, what we have in common, what still divides us.”