A sculptor has voiced shock and horror over a new statue of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

But Paul Bainbridge, based in Peterborough, England, said that little can be done to alter it now.

The bronze statue was unveiled one week ago in Antrim Castle Gardens by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, next to an existing statue of Prince Philip by the same artist.

It has drawn severe criticism (though it has its defenders too).

Undated handout photo issued by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council of a new statue to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II and installed in Antrim Castle Gardens

Mr Bainbridge has done pieces for Madame Tussauds, and has also worked in bronze.

What did he think of the statue?

"I was shocked, I've got to say – shocked and horrified," he said, adding there was a "lack of likeness and a lack of careful observation".

He added: "I think the sculpture caught the attitude, the stance, of Prince Philip.

"It's got him there. It's not a good likeness – the modelling is awful. But the stance just feels like him in his position of consort. That bit looks right.

"But the rest of it..."

Can it be redone?

"You can't do anything with it as it is. I'm afraid it'd have to be melted down and started from scratch."

Meanwhile, an article in The Spectator magazine asked: “Is this the worst tribute so far to Queen Elizabeth II?”

"As a depiction of a much-beloved national figure, it is a travesty,” wrote journalist Alexander Larman.

At the time of the unveiling, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Neil Kelly expressed his “pride in the council’s efforts to honour Her Majesty’s memory”.