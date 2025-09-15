Seamus O'Neill: Heartfelt tributes paid after passing of 'a true titan of the Belfast music scene' and Belfast City Blues Festival Director

A deluge of tributes have been paid to Belfast City Blues Festival Director Seamus O’Neill after his passing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A tribute from Belfast City Blues Festival said: ‘It is with immense sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Festival Director, Seamus O'Neill, affectionately known to many as "Seamie."

‘He passed away peacefully amongst his family on Sunday evening after a short illness.

‘Seamie was a true titan of the Belfast music scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘For 17 incredible years, he was at the helm of the Belfast City Blues Festival, tirelessly spreading the magic of the blues across our city and hosting countless fantastic events.

‘His passion and vision were instrumental in making the festival what it is today.

‘Beyond his work with the festival, Seamie was a highly respected producer who brought some of Belfast's biggest events and awards ceremonies to life for many years.

‘He will be sorely missed by our entire team and, indeed, by the people of Belfast whose lives he touched through music and unforgettable events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Our heartfelt condolences go out to Seamus's family and friends during this profoundly difficult time’.

The post adds that ‘further details regarding funeral arrangements will be shared in due course’.

Other messages of condolences include from Cathedral Quarter Belfast who said: ‘We are truly devastated this morning to learn of the passing of our good friend Seamie O'Neill the Director of Belfast City Blues Festival.

‘We will miss your passion and good humour...you have left big DMs to fill! Condolences to Seamus' family and friends’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seamus O'Neill

Another tribute from The Belfast Empire adds: ‘It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of our dear friend and dedicated promoter, Seamus O’Neill.

‘Seamus, or Seamie as everyone knew him, was a regular and well-loved visitor at the Empire, particularly through his tireless involvement in The Adventures shows, The Belfast City Blues Festival, and numerous other events.

‘A true pillar of the local music scene, his enthusiasm for music, our city, and this venue will be fondly remembered. With heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.’

And a post from the Belfast Barge says: ‘We are Sad to hear the news this morning of the passing of Seamus O'Neill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We have worked with Seamie closely since we opened to deliver Belfast City Blues Festival on board.

‘We send our thoughts to his family and all those close to him at this time.

‘We are sure however that his legacy will live on’.

Another tribute from Kaz Hawkins says: ‘Belfast has lost a true legend.

‘Waking up to the news that this wonderful blues man Seamus O'Neill, has passed through the Blues Gates is heartbreaking.

‘I will always be thankful for the support he gave me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘His dedication to Belfast City Blues Festival deserved an award of its own, but instead he put all his energy into supporting the rest of us as we carried Belfast’s blues around the world.

‘Even though I live in France now, my heart will always be in Belfast where I learned my trade, supported by people like Seamie.

‘He always understood my quirky eccentricity and always supported my mental health mission which personally meant so much to me. This was part of his charm.

‘Today I send my deepest condolences to his family and to the whole team at Belfast City Blues Festival. The Belfast blues scene has lost a giant.

Goodbye my friend. Now you are at peace’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another tribute from PG MEDIA also said: ‘Woke up to the terrible news that Seamie O'Neill has passed away.

‘What an incredible man, gent and friend he was.

‘For 17 years he drove the Belfast City Blues Festival and through Bandstand promoted many local acts in the last 30+ years.

‘He was some drummer as well. Thoughts and Prayers with all Family and friends’.