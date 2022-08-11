Search for missing man ends with body found on north coast

Earlier on Thursday, the PSNI said the family of Ivor Jones were becoming increasingly concerns for his well-being.
On Thursday evening, police said a body has been recovered in the Dunluce Castle area of Portrush.
Mr Jones was last seen alive in the Old Mill Grange area of Portstewart on Wednesday, wearing a navy t-shirt, a body warmer and a cap.
He was described as being six-foot in height and of slim build.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “A post mortem will be carried out to determine the cause of death and there are no further details at this stage.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on the 101 number quoting reference 2065 of 10/08/22.