Search for missing man ends with body found on north coast

A PSNI issued photo of Ivor Jones

Earlier on Thursday, the PSNI said the family of Ivor Jones were becoming increasingly concerns for his well-being.

On Thursday evening, police said a body has been recovered in the Dunluce Castle area of Portrush.

Mr Jones was last seen alive in the Old Mill Grange area of Portstewart on Wednesday, wearing a navy t-shirt, a body warmer and a cap.

He was described as being six-foot in height and of slim build.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A post mortem will be carried out to determine the cause of death and there are no further details at this stage.”