Search for missing man ends with body found on north coast

Police investigating a missing person report in respect of a 75-year-old man in the north coast area have recovered a body.

By Mark Rainey
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 8:51 pm
Updated Thursday, 11th August 2022, 8:51 pm
A PSNI issued photo of Ivor Jones
A PSNI issued photo of Ivor Jones

Earlier on Thursday, the PSNI said the family of Ivor Jones were becoming increasingly concerns for his well-being.

On Thursday evening, police said a body has been recovered in the Dunluce Castle area of Portrush.

Mr Jones was last seen alive in the Old Mill Grange area of Portstewart on Wednesday, wearing a navy t-shirt, a body warmer and a cap.

He was described as being six-foot in height and of slim build.

Most Popular

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A post mortem will be carried out to determine the cause of death and there are no further details at this stage.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on the 101 number quoting reference 2065 of 10/08/22.

PolicePSNIPortrush