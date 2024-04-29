Search for missing woman Leah Sloan/McCrea: police say body recovered from Inver River in Larne

Leah Sloan - PSNI issued image

Shortly after 8pm on Monday, a PSNI spokeswoman said a formal identification process has not yet taken place, but that Leah’s family has been informed.

Just hours earlier, the PSNI issued a fresh appeal for information, saying they were growing increasingly concerned about Leah’s whereabouts.

Leah, a former Larne High School pupil, was last seen in the Pound Street area of Larne on Thursday (April 25) around 1.30am.

The police had asked anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or other footage taken in area at that time, to contact 101 quoting reference 1275 27/04/24.

On Monday, the PSNI spokeswoman said: “We would thank everyone who assisted with the search for Leah.”