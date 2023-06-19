A Lotto prize worth £1,000,000 has yet to be claimed from a ticket bought in Northern Ireland. National Lottery players are being urged to check and double-check their tickets for the chance to claim this life-changing prize.

The search is now on to find the owner of the winning ticket, bought in Co Antrim, who matched five main numbers and the Bonus Ball in the Lotto draw on 3 June 2023. The winning Lotto numbers on that date were 4, 13, 15, 20, 22, 59 and the Bonus Ball was 17. The lucky ticket-holder has until 30 November 2023 to claim their prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said: “We are desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings. This amazing prize could really make an enormous difference to somebody’s life! We’re urging anyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old Lotto tickets again – the easiest way to do this is via the National Lottery app – and by looking anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

“On Lotto, every ticket-holder who matches five main numbers and the Bonus Ball is guaranteed to win an incredible £1M, so it’s definitely worth spending a bit of time checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa for that missing ticket. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

Andy continued: “There have been an astonishing 174 millionaires made in Northern Ireland since the first National Lottery draw in 1994, with Northern Ireland ranking an impressive second out of all of the areas in the UK for lottery millionaire-making. The figure includes an astonishing 36 winners across the last three years, meaning that a new National Lottery millionaire has been made on average every single month since 2020 (1 April 2020 – 31 March 2023). This mystery millionaire is so close to joining these lucky 174, all they need to do is dig out the missing ticket and claim their prize!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Players can buy and check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk

The winning Lotto numbers on June 3 were 4, 13, 15, 20, 22, 59 and the Bonus Ball was 17. The lucky ticket-holder has until 30 November 2023 to claim their prize.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.