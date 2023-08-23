Search under way for missing Co Tyrone woman as police become increasingly concerned for her welfare
A search has begun for missing Co Tyrone woman Claire Rock.
By Claudia Savage, PA
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 14:13 BST- 1 min read
Ms Rock, 46, was last seen at around 2pm on Tuesday, August 22, in the Square area of Moy, Co Tyrone.
Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.
She is described as being small in height, wearing a hat and carrying a rucksack.
Police are asking homeowners in the Moy area to check gardens, outbuildings and vehicles.