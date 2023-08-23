News you can trust since 1737
Search under way for missing Co Tyrone woman as police become increasingly concerned for her welfare

A search has begun for missing Co Tyrone woman Claire Rock.
By Claudia Savage, PA
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 14:13 BST- 1 min read
A major search operation is under way in County Tyrone for a missing woman. Claire Rock, 46, was wearing a hat and carrying a rucksack when she was last seen in the Square area of Moy.The police, Sligo Coastguard helicopter and Lough Neagh Rescue have been involved in the search on the River Blackwater.Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye.A major search operation is under way in County Tyrone for a missing woman. Claire Rock, 46, was wearing a hat and carrying a rucksack when she was last seen in the Square area of Moy.The police, Sligo Coastguard helicopter and Lough Neagh Rescue have been involved in the search on the River Blackwater.Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye.
Ms Rock, 46, was last seen at around 2pm on Tuesday, August 22, in the Square area of Moy, Co Tyrone.

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

She is described as being small in height, wearing a hat and carrying a rucksack.

Police are asking homeowners in the Moy area to check gardens, outbuildings and vehicles.

