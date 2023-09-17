Second World War veteran Maisie celebrates her 105th birthday with highland dancers in Ballymoney
Maisie Allison marked the occasion on Saturday with her daughter Suzanne and granddaughter Janice, amid highland dancing.
She was also presented with 105th birthday flowers by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Steven Callaghan.
Mr Callaghan said: “I was privileged to visit Abbeyfield house in Ballymoney on Saturday afternoon where I was delighted to present Mrs Maisie Allison with a bouquet of flowers and a card on behalf of the borough to mark her 105th birthday.
"Maisie is a remarkable lady for her age. It was a pleasure to meet her daughter Suzanne and granddaughter Janice. Maisie served in the army during the Second World War and it was good to see representatives from veterans associations visit with her and celebrate this fantastic occasion.
"Maisie was born in Scotland and lived in Glasgow and it was nice to see her being entertained by highland dancers.”