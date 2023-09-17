Second World War veteran Maisie celebrates her 105th birthday with highland dancers in Ballymoney

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Steven Calllaghan presents Maisie Allison with gifts as her daughter Suzanne and Grand daughter Janice look on .Picture Ruth Callaghan/McAuley Multimedia

Maisie Allison marked the occasion on Saturday with her daughter Suzanne and granddaughter Janice, amid highland dancing.

She was also presented with 105th birthday flowers by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Steven Callaghan.

Mr Callaghan said: “I was privileged to visit Abbeyfield house in Ballymoney on Saturday afternoon where I was delighted to present Mrs Maisie Allison with a bouquet of flowers and a card on behalf of the borough to mark her 105th birthday.

Highland Dancers pictured at Maisie Allison's 105th birthday celebration at Abbeyfield House in Ballymoney .Picture Ruth Callaghan/McAuley Multimedia

"Maisie is a remarkable lady for her age. It was a pleasure to meet her daughter Suzanne and granddaughter Janice. Maisie served in the army during the Second World War and it was good to see representatives from veterans associations visit with her and celebrate this fantastic occasion.