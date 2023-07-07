This year marks the 85th anniversary of Portadown firm Ulster Carpets, a fourth-generation family-owned company, and it is a momentous milestone for the firm which will be marked by a place in history.

Nick Coburn CBE, Group Managing Director, said: “When my grandfather founded Ulster Carpets, he could not have envisaged that his company would earn such a unique honour.

“There is a real sense of pride at being involved in the Coronation and we see this as a tribute to the hard work and dedication of generations of our staff over the last 85 years.”

This isn’t the first time that Ulster Carpets have worked with the Royal Family. Last year, Ulster became one of the final companies to receive a Royal Warrant from Queen Elizabeth II, having worked on a number of projects for the Royal Household.

Joyce McIvor, UK and Ireland Contract Sales Director, led the team at Ulster Carpets on the historic Coronation project, working in conjunction with leading events company, Identity. “We are thrilled to play a major part in this historically significant event. We were recommended to Identity by the Royal Household, which demonstrates the high esteem in which Ulster Carpets are held.

“Working closely with Identity we developed a range of colour samples for the Royal Household to choose from. We also had to consider the technical aspects of the construction such as pile height and direction, to ensure the carpet not only looked sensational, but performed to the very highest standards on the day.

“Our attention to detail shone through at every stage and that is testament to the dedication of our hard-working staff. We have worked for a host of prestigious clients across the world but this ranks as one of the most important projects in our 85-year history.”

Lois Norman, a Senior Field Designer based in Ulster’s London Design Studio, took inspiration for the carpet colours from several sources. “We researched past Coronations and historic events at Westminster Abbey and also took into consideration elements such as the colour of the robes and adornments the King would be wearing, the prominent tones within the Abbey and even the Heraldic cyphers of the Royal Household.

After months of secrecy, Portadown’s Ulster Carpets has revealed it designed, manufactured and installed the majestic wool Axminster carpets for the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey. Pictured are King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the coronation ceremony. Photo: Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images

“A more unusual aspect for us was that we had to consider how the carpet would look on TV. Everything had to work together in harmony and, in the end, the final choice of colours was influenced by Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation - a fitting tribute to the dedication she displayed during her years of service to the nation.

“This is by far the most prestigious project I have ever worked on and one I am so proud to have been involved in.”

For the Coronation, Ulster Carpets commissioned another family business, Trade Carpet Company, to install the two resplendent carpets at Westminster Abbey.

Joyce added, “Trade Carpet Company have again proven their expertise and we are delighted with the professional installation at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation. It has been a pleasure to continue our long-standing relationship on such an important project.”

Ulster Carpets designed and manufactured the majestic carpets for the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in May. Pictured is Lois Norman , senior field designer, creating the perfect colours for the coronation carpet