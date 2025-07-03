See former 'Undertone' Feargal Sharkey in the Royal Box on day four of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships

By Gemma Murray
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 14:49 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2025, 15:12 BST
Former Undertones frontman Feargal Sharkey has been seen today with his wife Elizabeth in the Royal Box on day four of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

Another picture shows him enjoying a joke with Dragons Den star Deborah Meaden who is also in the Royal Box.

Originally from Londonderry, Feargal Sharkey joined the Undertones shortly after their formation in 1975

The punk band had several UK hits, with songs such as "Teenage Kicks", "Here Comes The Summer", "My Perfect Cousin", "Wednesday Week" and "It's Going to Happen!".

But, according to Wukipedia, the band split in 1983 citing musical differences, with Sharkey pursuing a solo career and other members of the band forming That Petrol Emotion the following year

Feargal Sharkey with his wife Elizabeth in the Royal Box on day four of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Picture date: Thursday July 3, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire.

Feargal Sharkey with his wife Elizabeth in the Royal Box on day four of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Picture date: Thursday July 3, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire. Photo: John Walton

Feargal Sharkey on day four of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Picture date: Thursday July 3, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Ben Whitley/PA Wire.

Feargal Sharkey on day four of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Picture date: Thursday July 3, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Ben Whitley/PA Wire. Photo: Ben Whitley

Feargal Sharkey (centre) in the Royal Box on day four of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Picture date: Thursday July 3, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire.

Feargal Sharkey (centre) in the Royal Box on day four of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Picture date: Thursday July 3, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire. Photo: John Walton

Celia Imrie with William Hague in the Royal Box on day four of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Picture date: Thursday July 3, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire.

Celia Imrie with William Hague in the Royal Box on day four of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Picture date: Thursday July 3, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire. Photo: John Walton

