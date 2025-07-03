Another picture shows him enjoying a joke with Dragons Den star Deborah Meaden who is also in the Royal Box.

Originally from Londonderry, Feargal Sharkey joined the Undertones shortly after their formation in 1975

The punk band had several UK hits, with songs such as "Teenage Kicks", "Here Comes The Summer", "My Perfect Cousin", "Wednesday Week" and "It's Going to Happen!".

But, according to Wukipedia, the band split in 1983 citing musical differences, with Sharkey pursuing a solo career and other members of the band forming That Petrol Emotion the following year

1 . Feargal Sharkey with his wife Elizabeth in the Royal Box on day four of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Picture date: Thursday July 3, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire. Photo: John Walton Photo Sales

2 . Feargal Sharkey on day four of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Picture date: Thursday July 3, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Ben Whitley/PA Wire. Photo: Ben Whitley Photo Sales

3 . Feargal Sharkey (centre) in the Royal Box on day four of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Picture date: Thursday July 3, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire. Photo: John Walton Photo Sales