​Senior staff from all of Northern Ireland's health trusts have urged that a resolution be found on pay parity for workers to avert any potential industrial action this winter.

Outlining the situation ahead of winter, they warned that demand continues to outstrip capacity in almost every area, and also voiced concern about haemorrhaging staff across the border to the Irish Republic due to pay levels.

Health worker unions remain in negotiation over achieving pay parity, and are considering a proposal by Health Minister Mike Nesbitt of a two-stage process to deliver a recommended pay rise amid pressures on his budget allocation.

However the unions have warned that potential industrial action is not off the table.

The leaders of the five health trusts and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service appeared before the Stormont health committee yesterday, and stressed it is imperative that industrial action is avoided.

Presenting opening remarks on behalf of all the trusts, South Eastern Health Trust chief executive Roisin Coulter said their two biggest issues remain finance and resource availability.

She paid tribute to staff for keeping services running “in the most challenging of circumstances”.

“Our staff find themselves in an environment where nearly in all areas demand is outstripping capacity, that is what is driving the increase in waiting lists in secondary care, the increasing number of unmet packages in social care and the pressures experienced by our GP colleagues in primary care,” she said.

“We must support our staff to deliver services and we must resolve the pay issues and ensure that health and social care in Northern Ireland is an attractive place where people come and work.”

She highlighted a number of initiatives to address waiting lists but said after years of being asked to make savings, all the trusts have accumulated significant underlying recurrent deficits and are facing increasing demand.”

Western Trust chief executive Neil Guckian said they cannot overstate the importance of the pay award.