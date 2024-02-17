Series of evangelistic gospel rallies planned for the UK in 2025
American evangelist Dr Franklin Graham is to return to Britain in June 2025 for a series of 'God Loves You' family-friendly rallies under the banner of the Dr Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.
London, with Birmingham and Glasgow, are the main venues.
This will be the third time for Dr Graham to preach the gospel at the Excel arena in London, as he points out: "We will share a message of Christian hope in the capital as we see a great hunger and need there. London is an extremely influential, important city."
Dr Graham is the son of highly acclaimed US evangelist the late Dr Billy Graham, from North Carolina.