Service for 'true ambassador' of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland Claire Trueman

The service took place in Ridgemount church, Mandeville, and was organised by the denomination itself, the United Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands – the second time that the United Church had honoured her

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Retiring in 1998 after nearly 40 years of service, Claire was once described by the synod of the United Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands (United Church) as "a true ambassador" of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland.

In November 1962, the 24-year-old teacher from Rostrevor, Co Down, arrived in Jamaica on a steamer from Southampton, as a missionary to work alongside the then Presbyterian Church in Jamaica.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the next 36 years, Miss Trueman served the United Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands (UCJCI) as it became in 1992, retiring six years later.

Unlike most mission workers, she decided to remain where she had served, and was very much involved in the life and work of United Church, passing away, last month, on June 21, aged 86.

Representing the Presbyterian council for global mission at the service of thanksgiving, secretary the Rev Uel Marrs said: “This is a tremendously symbolic occasion, and a wonderful testimony to the impact of Claire’s life and ministry, to the love and esteem in which she was held, to the fellowship and sense of belonging that she enjoyed with her ‘Jamaican family’ and the valued and the historic missional relationship between Presbyterians in Ireland and in Jamaica.

“I met Claire on numerous occasions, the first time when I was in Jamaica for the 2003 UCJCI synod, and then when she was home visiting family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"During her time on the island, she served faithfully, and it was a lifetime of service to Jamaica, and the island’s children, young people and adults, who she served for over four decades of ministry.”

Mr Marrs added:, “Claire spent a very happy retirement in Mandeville with her ‘Jamaican family’ and remained active in her local congregation, Andrews Memorial United Church."

In her autobiography, ‘Wonderful Years’, published in 2022, she wrote: "From the moment I set foot on Jamaican soil I knew I was at home"’

Mr Marrs said it was an honour to be able to pass on our sincere condolences to those who knew her as she will be missed by many people in Jamaica and her other island home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service took place in Ridgemount church, Mandeville, and was organised by the denomination itself, the United Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands – the second time that the United Church had honoured her.

In a 2013 tribute, to "a lovely lady", marking Miss Trueman’s 50 years of commissioned ministry, the United Church said: "This truly devoted servant of God has served our church for these past 50 years with utter faithfulness, and humility and has been a true ambassador for the PCI…We recall with thanksgiving the contribution of this wonderful human being, whose diligence, support, faithfulness, encouragement, and Godliness has made a difference in the lives of children, youth and adults.

"There is no doubt about the quality of Miss Trueman in the ministry and mission of the Church and we thank the Irish Presbyterian church for facilitating this partnership."’

While a number of Irish Presbyterians had served in Jamaica from the 19th century onwards, it was not until 1952 that PCI sent a missionary minister directly to the island.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Trueman was one of around 35 men and women who went to Jamaica, the last mission partner, Heather Lennox, served from 2003 to 2009.

Included in this number was former Presbyterian moderator, Rev Dr John Dunlop, who served on the island from 1968 to 1978. He also shared in the editing of Miss Trueman’s book.

In a tribute written for the United Church, Dr Dunlop said: “Our first word must be one of thanks for the generous way in which you have made it possible for people from the Presbyterian Church in Ireland to serve Christ alongside you; to be welcomed and greatly enriched and blessed by the experience.