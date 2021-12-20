Seven more people die with Covid-19

On Saturday it reported that five people had died in Covid-related deaths in the preceding 24 hours, with a further two yesterday.

It also reported that a further 3,873 positive cases of Covid had been detected over the weekend.

A total of 3,349,001 doses of Covid vaccines had been administered in NI by yesterday.

Large queues outside one of NI's vaccine booster centres.

Meanwhile, confirmed cases of the omicron variatn in England have risen by 11,304 to 34,473, the UK Health Security Agency said.

This brings the total confirmed cases of the variant in the UK to 37,101.

Deaths in England of people with omicron rose to 12 – while hospital admissions of patients with confirmed or suspected omicron increased to 104, according to the latest figures from the UK Health Security Agency.

A further 82,886 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases were recorded in the UK as of 9am yesterday, the government said.

The government said a further 45 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.