Seventy-mile charity trek in name of leukaemia victim Adam Watson set to begin

A team of volunteers are on Friday morning embarking on a roughly 70-mile trek in memory of a young boy who battled cancer.

‘Adam's Miles for Leukaemia’ will see the group walk from Newry to Belfast, then fly to Manchester to complete the journey.

It honours Adam Watson, who had been diagnosed in 2019, then died on August 3, 2022, aged nine.

His father David runs a charity called B Positive, which aims to provide support to families of children undergoing cancer treatment.

David Watson and his late son Adam

The walk, beginning at 8am, will however be raising money for an outfit called Cure Leukaemia.

“​As part of Adam’s journey we ended up in Manchester for 12 weeks when he got a cord blood transplant,” he said.

"So that’s now why we’re walking to Manchester – to recreate Adams’ journey through his illness.

"He was diagnosed in Daisy Hill, we were sent to the Royal, we flew from Woodgate Aviation which is beside Aldergrove, then we went to Manchester hospital.

"That’s the route now we’re going to recreate over the next four days.”

The route will involve a 25 miles hike on Friday, followed by 18 miles on Saturday, another 18 on Sunday, then the final eight miles from the airport in Manchester to the hospital on Monday.

Mr Watson told the News Letter that whilst they had no set target with the walk, they had initially hoped that it might raise £10,000.

The JustGiving web page for the walk showed £16,580 raised at time of writing last night.

There have been many fundraising events over the years in Adam’s name, and he said that “I think when this is all over it’ll be close to about £300,000” raised.

He said the walkers expect to be joined by other supporters, including school children, for various legs of the challenge.

“There’s a core team of about 15, 16 – a few van drivers and a bit of a support crew and stuff,” he said.

"Then we’re just encouraging people if they want to come out and walk a few miles with us, they’re more than welcome to do that.

"We’re actually going to go through Banbridge at around 2pm. A lot of the local schools have got involved and they’re going to come out and walk with us.

"We’re just hoping we get a good crowd in town and ultimately raise another few pounds along the route.”

Of his late son Adam, David said: “He was a powerful character."

Organising the various fundraising activities in his name “has kept us busy” he said.

Asked about the support he has been receiving, David said last night: “It’s been overwhelming. We’ve been very lucky. From the minute Adam was diagnosed, the support we’ve had from family and friends, but even just the wider community in Banbridge, has been immense. There’s no other word for it.

"Anything we’ve done since has always been well-supported and this is certainly no different.”