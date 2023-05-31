Several days of continuous sunshine has had Northern Ireland sizzling in more ways than one

In many parts temperatures were in the late teens, some even reaching 20 plus degrees as the day wears on. Tomorrow is expected to be much the same, getting off to a cloudy start before the sun breaks through.

The recent spell of strong sunshine has had Northern Ireland sizzling in more ways than one.

With many choosing to live outdoors for the last few days the go-to option for tea, lunch and maybe even breakfast has been the barbecue.

When the sun's out, the barbecue's out. Picture: PA Photo/thinkstockphotos

Director of Corries farm butchers in Newtownards, William Corrie Junior, said the company which has seven shops in Belfast and North Down has got a boost from the mini-heatwave.

He said: “It’s the natural thing, at Christmas time you go to your butcher for a turkey, when the sun is out in summer time you go to your butcher for barbecue meat.

"Your burgers, your sausages are always going to be the most popular, then the likes of chicken kebabs. With the cost of beef so high at the minute your steak cuts are definitely back a bit, they’re a bit more expensive to put on the barbecue whereas you’re buying a burger for just over a pound while a steak is five or six pounds.

He pointed out that high temperatures don’t benefit all aspects of the business: "As well as the butchers we’ve bakeries as well. Unfortunately they’ve taken a slight dip in trade, like Knotts bakery, where we’d have a big lunchtime trade in the cafe, that has taken a downturn – you’re not coming in for your roast beef in 20 degree heat.”

Will the dog get a lick?

Meanwhile, spending in UK pubs and bars soared by more than 27% on Saturday and Sunday, compared to the same weekend in May last year, banking giant Barclays’ data found.

And spending in restaurants jumped by more than a 10th, according to the bank which says it sees nearly half of the nation’s credit and debit card transactions.

During the hottest spell of the year, people also made the most of outdoor sports and activities.

