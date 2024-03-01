Sex abuse charity Nexus appeals to Stormont leaders after contract for free counselling service runs out

The counselling service is due to end on March 31. Picture posed by model

Nexus NI said the free specialist adult counselling service is to end on March 31 after it was advised by the Department of Health that there are no plans to replace the existing contract.

The charity said it stopped taking referrals on February 29 in a move to wind down the service that had been funded by the department, and has notified more than 800 people on its waiting list, and almost 300 clients currently in counselling.

Nexus said it had made a commitment to ensure all clients in receipt of individual counselling or group support would complete their therapeutic journey, even if this went beyond the end of March.

A Department of Health spokesperson said officials were “urgently working on how to replace the counselling services provided by Nexus after the contract ends”, and would continue to engage with Nexus in the days ahead.

Nexus chief executive Joanne Barnes said they were concerned for the hundreds on their waiting list.

She also voiced concern over the loss of specialist expertise, and said she has written to Health Minister Robin Swann, First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.

“It is extremely disappointing that this specialist service is coming to an end and that there is no direct replacement planned,” she said.

“For now, our main focus is on continuing to support those who are already receiving counselling and ensuring that they can complete their therapeutic journey and recovery. We want to stress that their service will not be impacted.

“However, we are very concerned for the 800 individuals currently on our waiting list who, regrettably, may not be able to benefit from the specialist support they require.

“It’s especially worrying when we know that many of our service users will have waited until what they felt was the right time to take that initial brave step to seek support.

“This could be extremely detrimental to their mental health, and many of our clients have told us how the service has quite literally saved their life.”

Ms Barnes said the charity has been advised by the department that support for those affected by sexual abuse would be offered via GP referral to general mental health services.

“Nexus says that these continuity arrangements are unsatisfactory,” she said.

“Referral into the general mental health system, and access via a GP appointment, is clearly not a satisfactory way forward for this service, not least because of the known long wait times for these services and because GPs and mental health practitioners often refer to Nexus as the specialist service.

“Referring anyone who has experienced sexual abuse to a general mental health service would be treating the symptoms rather than the cause.

“People impacted by sexual abuse deserve better.

“We will continue to work with Health Minister Swann and elected representatives to find a resolution to allow appropriate continuity of this specialist service, at least until a new contract is specified and procured.

“This service must not come to an abrupt end on 31 March 2024.”

Alliance Party health spokesperson Nuala McAllister has called for an urgent review of the decision.

“This is deeply concerning news, given the need for a bespoke service for so many people across the community,” she said.

“Nexus NI provides a vital service, so this news has been compounded by confirmation from the organisation that the department has not entered a contract with any other similar group. It has instead stated victims of sexual abuse can be referred to their GP for a standard counselling service.

“That is simply not good enough. Victims of sexual abuse need specialist therapeutic services, not merely passed to a GP. It is crucial all victims of sexual abuse have access to counselling services meeting their particular needs.

“I have requested the health minister update MLAs in the assembly, with a view to reviewing and changing this decision.”

In a statement, the Department of Health said it recognised and understood the need for adequate support services for victims of sexual abuse.

It said Nexus had provided the counselling service over the past five years under a three-year contract which was awarded in April 2019, with an option for two one-year extensions, the second of which ended on March 31.

“This has been a source of internal consideration for some time about the best way to support victims of sexual abuse,” they said.