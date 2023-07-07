Sham Fight organisers praised for dedication ahead of big day in Scarva

Tens of thousands of visitors will converge on the Co Down village on Thursday for the traditional celebrations, which will see a parade of 4,000 members of the Royal Black Institution and around 70 bands.

Scarva is renowned for hosting the biggest one-day event, at a single location, anywhere in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mock battle between rival monarchs William and James and the large-scale procession through Scarva – organised by Sir Knight Alfred Buller Memorial RBP 1000 – is firmly established as a unique cultural festival.

The Sham Fight between King William and King James and the large-scale procession through Scarva - hosted by Sir Knight Alfred Buller Memorial RBP 1000 - is firmly established as a unique cultural event in Northern Ireland. Picture credit: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press

Rev William Anderson, the Sovereign Grand Master, says: “The procession and Sham Fight at Scarva hold a special place in the parading calendar. It is a wonderful family occasion.

“As a Christian-based organisation, the service of public worship is extremely important to our members.

“The parade to the field, with preceptories carrying their colourful banners portraying Biblical scenes, is a unique spectacle of music and pageantry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rev Anderson praised the organising committee – members of Scarva’s RBP 1000 – for “their dedication, commitment and professionalism in maintaining the only re-enactment of its kind on these islands”.

The behind-the-scenes work has been ongoing for many months, but it’s a labour of love for the Sham Fight organisers.

Sandy Heak, who chairs the committee, said: “Scarva is unique, drawing visitors from near and far, and our job is to organise a day to remember.”

John Adair, who has been playing ‘King Billy’ for around 30 years, does not believe there will be any change in his fortune during this encounter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When the dust settles over the battlefield, there will be only one winner,” he laughs.

The parade will comprise Royal Black preceptories from Portadown, Markethill, Tandragee, Banbridge, Newry, Rathfriland, Mourne and Lower Iveagh (Dromore) on a mile-long procession through the village’s main street to Scarvagh House.

The Sham Fight is due to start at 1.30pm, with the religious service scheduled for 2pm.

Platform proceedings will include an address by the Sovereign Grand Master and contributions by Andrew Boyce, Worshipful Master of RBP 1000, and Rev Jason Lingiah, Imperial Deputy Grand Chaplain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad