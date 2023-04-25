News you can trust since 1737
Shanes Castle Steam Engine Rally: 33 images of what has been happening as far back as the 1970s

This is what has been happening at the Shanes Castle Steam Engine Rally down the years. You will probably see someone you know….

By Gemma Murray
Published 25th Apr 2023, 16:28 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 16:40 BST

People have been enjoying themselves at the May Day rally for many years.

Lord O’Neill, of Shane’s Castle joins with Ian Duff, Walter McNeill and Matthew Hull, Directors of the Shane’s Castle Vintage Steam Group, who are making sure that everything is in working order on their Group’s most recent acquisition, a 1957 Bedford ‘Green Goddess’ fire engine. The 6 cylinder petrol unit, which can carry 300 gallons of water, will go on display at this years May Day Vintage Steam Rally, to be held in the Shane’s Castle Estate, Antrim, on Sunday 6th May and Monday 7th and this year again the Rally will support the Northern Ireland Hospice Care.MM1707-827.

Lord O'Neill, of Shane's Castle joins with Ian Duff, Walter McNeill and Matthew Hull, Directors of the Shane's Castle Vintage Steam Group, who are making sure that everything is in working order on their Group's most recent acquisition, a 1957 Bedford 'Green Goddess' fire engine. The 6 cylinder petrol unit, which can carry 300 gallons of water, will go on display at this years May Day Vintage Steam Rally, to be held in the Shane's Castle Estate, Antrim, on Sunday 6th May and Monday 7th and this year again the Rally will support the Northern Ireland Hospice Care.MM1707-827. Photo: freelance

Mr James Patterson of Kilrea, Co Londonderry, polished his Ransomes Simms and Jefferies traction engine before taking part in the grand parade at the Ulster Steam Traction Rally which was held at Shane’s Castle in July 1982. Picture: News Letter archives

2. Mr James Patterson of Kilrea, Co Londonderry, polished his Ransomes Simms and Jefferies traction engine before taking part in the grand parade at the Ulster Steam Traction Rally which was held at Shane’s Castle in July 1982. Picture: News Letter archives

Mr James Patterson of Kilrea, Co Londonderry, polished his Ransomes Simms and Jefferies traction engine before taking part in the grand parade at the Ulster Steam Traction Rally which was held at Shane's Castle in July 1982. Picture: News Letter archives Photo: News Letter archives/Darryl Armi

Steam engine rally in 1970s

Steam engine rally in 1970s Photo: David Heatley

Shanes Castle Steam engine rally from 1970s

Shanes Castle Steam engine rally from 1970s Photo: David Heatley

