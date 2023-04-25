Shanes Castle Steam Engine Rally: 33 images of what has been happening as far back as the 1970s

1 .

Lord O’Neill, of Shane’s Castle joins with Ian Duff, Walter McNeill and Matthew Hull, Directors of the Shane’s Castle Vintage Steam Group, who are making sure that everything is in working order on their Group’s most recent acquisition, a 1957 Bedford ‘Green Goddess’ fire engine. The 6 cylinder petrol unit, which can carry 300 gallons of water, will go on display at this years May Day Vintage Steam Rally, to be held in the Shane’s Castle Estate, Antrim, on Sunday 6th May and Monday 7th and this year again the Rally will support the Northern Ireland Hospice Care.MM1707-827. Photo: freelance