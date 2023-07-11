Shared society is one where the Orange tradition is 'not just tolerated but celebrated': Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

Twelfth of July parade through Newry City in 2022. Photo: Noel Moan/Pacemaker

As tens of thousands of Orange Order brethren, band members and spectators prepare to enjoy the Twelfth of July parades and festivities, the DUP leader said that “peaceful and positive” celebrations are something to be proud of.

“Celebrations over the 11th and 12th are part of the cultural fabric of Northern Ireland and for the vast majority of us they are an occasion where families will come together, often travelling home from wherever they now live to enjoy the occasion together,” he said.

“I am proud of my culture and my tradition, but I recognise that there are different cultures and traditions within Northern Ireland. For those of us who do cherish the legacy of the Glorious Revolution then the best way to show that to others is through peaceful and positive celebrations.

"Those don’t include the burning of flags or election posters on a bonfire, but thankfully in the vast majority of cases that does not happen. Unfortunately, it will be a minority of cases where offence is caused that will dominate the headlines. As unionists we need to recognise that such incidents are self-inflicted wounds.”

Sir Jeffrey added: “A truly shared society must be one where the Orange tradition is not just tolerated but celebrated. No culture should threaten or dominate any other, but we still have progress to make in Northern Ireland when even in the last twelve months we have seen Orange Halls attacked and sectarian abuse directed towards those participating in parades.”

Orange Order grand master Edward Stevenson said “no other event of its kind can compare to the Twelfth of July”.

Mr Stevenson said: “The colour of the banners, the sounds of some of the very best marching bands all contribute to creating an event that is simply unmatched by any other.

"The Twelfth celebrations are of course already well under way. I was once again fortunate to be able to join with our brethren, sisters and juniors in Rossnowlagh on Saturday for the Twelfth celebrations in Co Donegal and am sure the enthusiasm displayed there will be replicated at each of the venues today.

"But it is important that we understand why it is that we walk on the Twelfth of July. This year we celebrate the 333rd anniversary of King William’s victory at the Battle of the Boyne and the Glorious Revolution which brought about so many significant changes that are relevant today.”Mr Stevenson said the Institution “continues to play a key role in all aspects of Northern Ireland society,” and added: “Whether our critics like it or not, we are ingrained in the historical and cultural tapestry of this place and of these islands. As an Institution, we remain engaged and involved in the issues and events which influence and shape life in Northern Ireland.“It is our wish to see a greater level of cooperation within unionism that can re-energise unionist politics as an electoral force with a strong, attractive message.“There is no shortage of those who want to talk Orangeism down and claim we are soon to be a thing of the past. I have bad news for them because the Orange Institution has stood the test of time for over 220 years and we aren’t about to disappear anytime soon.

"I encourage all members of the Orange family to have a safe and enjoyable Twelfth of July.”