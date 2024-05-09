Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fans of Bruce Springsteen have revealed how some began queueing the previous day to get as close as possible to the rockstar.

The 40,000-strong crowd has converged on Boucher Road playing fields in south Belfast to see his performance, which is just under way.

Nigel Quinn from Drumbeg, Co Down, said his first Springsteen gig was in 1993 in Dublin – and since then he has seen him perhaps 22 times or more.

He was queueing to get into ‘the pit’ – a first-come-first-served section right next to the stage.

Kevin Boyle at the Bruce Springsteen concert, 09.05.24

"I was here about lunchtime,” he said.

"Some people started queuing yesterday morning.

"I think one of the most memorable was at the King’s Hall many years ago, when he did a solo concert, touring the album ‘Ghost of Tom Joad’ and we managed to get seats right in the very front row – which is pretty special.

“We were sitting beside the band U2, though we didn’t know it at the time.”

Kevin Boyle from Birmingham said: “My wife’s a massive fan. She’s been to see him four times this year – well, me as well.”