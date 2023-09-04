Simon Byrne resignation: Police Federation says Ormeau Road judgement was 'final straw'

PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne has resigned

Reacting to the news that Mr Byrne had stepped down on Monday, PFNI chair Liam Kelly the outcome of the recent judicial review – relating to the suspension of two junior officers – “was the final straw”.

Last week, High Court judge Mr Justice Scoffield ruled that two probabationer constables were unlawfully disciplined for an arrest made following an event commemorating the 1992 Sean Graham bookies’ massacre.The judge said the pair had been disciplined to allay fears that Sinn Fein might withdraw the party’s support for policing, however, Sinn Fein has insisted no one from the party threatened that course of action.

The police federation had previously expressed its anger that, following the court’s ruling, Mr Byrne insisted he would not resign, and then indicated that he was considering an appeal against the judgement.

On Monday, Liam Kelly said: “The Ormeau Rd judicial review and the shocking potential course of action following the policing board was the final straw for Mr Byrne.

"The ruling was damning, and his initial acceptance followed by a volte face around a potential legal appeal grievously undermined his credibility and authority to lead the PSNI. It called into question his judgement, decision-making abilities and made his position untenable.“Mr Byrne has now done the right thing. It is clear now that a full investigation is required into these matters to determine whether anyone else should be held to account for this fiasco for policing. This was an operational matter which should have been the exclusive responsibility of the Service, free from political or external pressure or, indeed, interference.”

Mr Kelly said morale within the service “has never been lower,” and added: “There is a serious and worrying disconnect between those in leadership roles and the men and women from all community backgrounds who are the rank-and-file.

"Whoever succeeds Mr Byrne has a mountain to climb to address the cultural deficiencies, re-build confidence and restore credibility. The Police Federation stands ready to work collaboratively to assist in making that happen.“There is also the damaging perception that regulations are applied unequally and disproportionately.

"Our officers bear the brunt of disciplinary actions whereas those in senior positions are seemingly rarely subject to the same investigative processes and sanctions.“On a personal level, Mr Byrne has always been approachable and courteous. He has provided over 40 years of policing service to the communities across the United Kingdom. I do not doubt his commitment and attempts to build a modern, strong, community-focused service during his tenure in Northern Ireland.