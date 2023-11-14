Tributes have poured in for a “bright and vibrant force” in the business community after she lost her cancer battle on Monday.

Sinead Norton, from Magherafelt in County Londonderry and a mother-of-seven founded Mums at Work - a network that allows young women to “learn from, support and help each other”.

On Monday, her husband Christopher, announced her passing on social media.

He said his wife was surrounded by her family at the time of her passing and thanked the local community for the support they had given Ms Norton throughout her cancer battle.

A notice in Funeral Times says the mother-of-seven died on November 13.

“Sinèad R.I.P. beloved wife of Christopher and loving mother of Jamie (Gavin), Melissa (Stephen), Danielle (Ross), Liam, Jack, Lily-Ann and Harry,” says the death notice.

It adds: “Daughter of Joy and the late Liam and dear sister of Siobhán and Liam”.

Her Requiem Mass will be held on November 15 at 11am in Church of our Lady of the Assumption in Magherafelt. She will be buried afterwards in Polepatrick cemetery.

The death notice also says she will be deeply missed “by her husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren Finley and Éireanne, mother, sister, brother, nephews, nieces and extended family circle”.

Tributes have also been paid by many of Sinead Norton’s colleagues.

One said: “Yesterday the world lost a legend, somebody I had the privilege of being able to call my friend. It's taken me this long to be able to say anything though, because my heart is so heavy.

"I went looking for a nice photo of us both, but I think this one sums up our friendship better than anything else. We're at a Mums At Work event, we're supposed to be doing something serious, and I'm pretty sure that it's something Christopher Norton has said, that has made us laugh so hard.

Sinead Norton

"We laughed a lot when we were together. Even when we were supposed to be serious.

"Sinead didn't do anything by halves either, she poured her heart and soul into everything she did, constantly inspiring those around her with her dedication and passion.

"I've never met anybody who cared about people like she did.

"Her energy was immense, her support unwavering, and her drive and ambition was infectious.

"Losing her has left a void behind that won't ever be filled.

"I'm heartbroken to think that I won't hear her laugh again, and that our last 'Board Meeting' was our last together! Thankfully, I have so many memories of many moments that I will always treasure

"Sinead's memory will forever remain in my heart , the impact she had on my life is immeasurable.

"I'm pretty sure you are in Heaven right now Sinead, showing St Peter what he needs to be doing to get a 50% better return from his angels!

"Rest In Peace my dearest friend”

Many of Ms Norton’s colleagues and friends have paid tribute, with one saying: “About five years ago I met an incredible woman who became an inspiration, role model, mentor and most importantly a friend. She has singlehandedly changed my life for the better, and that of so many other women.

“The world suddenly has a gaping hole in it where there was a bright and vibrant force for good. She built the amazing The Mums at Work Network with over 5.5K members in the Facebook group.

"She was never about herself and always putting others needs first. She never wanted the limelight or the praise and she'd probably hate me sharing this post now but I am so thankful to have known Sinead.

“Her light and legacy will go on. Her impact should inspire us all to push forward, support each other and make the world a better place.”

Rest in Peace Sinead Norton

We meet so many people in all walks of life, it takes a special heart and a powerful life purpose to understand and be a cheer leader for so many women on both a personal and professional level.

Sinead you had a special gift of making everyone feel unique, you always encouraged other’s irrespective of what you were going through you always made time to understand and support, I am so grateful for your guidance when I was starting out my business.

I am so proud to be an Amassador, you believed in every member which was what made it so special thank you