Sinead O’Connor: Acclaimed Irish singer of 'Nothing compares 2 U' dies aged 56

Sinead O’Connor has died at the age of 56, her family have told Irish media.
By Luke O'Reilly, PA
Published 26th Jul 2023, 19:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 19:45 BST

A statement from O’Connor’s family reported by RTE and The Irish Times, said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead.

“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “Really sorry to hear of the passing of Sinead O’Connor.

“Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare.”

The Dublin-born singer was propelled to international stardom in 1990 with her version of Nothing Compares 2 U.

Written by Prince, O’Connor made the song her own and topped the charts in countries around the world.

The simple, yet unforgettable, accompanying video featured almost nothing else but a close-up shot of the shaven-headed singer performing the ballad with tears rolling down her cheeks.

Sinead O'Connor in central London for the UK launch of the Fourth United Nations Global Conference on Women in 1995. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has paid tribute to O'Connor after her death at the age of 56, saying: "Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare." Photo credit should read: Fiona Hanson/PA WireSinead O'Connor in central London for the UK launch of the Fourth United Nations Global Conference on Women in 1995. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has paid tribute to O'Connor after her death at the age of 56, saying: "Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare." Photo credit should read: Fiona Hanson/PA Wire
O’Connor said she would think of her mother as she sang.

She is survived by her three children.

Last year her son, Shane, died at the age of 17.

His body was recovered in the Bray area of Wicklow, Ireland, after he was reported missing.

