A statement from O’Connor’s family reported by RTE and The Irish Times, said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead.

“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “Really sorry to hear of the passing of Sinead O’Connor.

“Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare.”

The Dublin-born singer was propelled to international stardom in 1990 with her version of Nothing Compares 2 U.

Written by Prince, O’Connor made the song her own and topped the charts in countries around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The simple, yet unforgettable, accompanying video featured almost nothing else but a close-up shot of the shaven-headed singer performing the ballad with tears rolling down her cheeks.

Sinead O'Connor in central London for the UK launch of the Fourth United Nations Global Conference on Women in 1995. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has paid tribute to O'Connor after her death at the age of 56, saying: "Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare." Photo credit should read: Fiona Hanson/PA Wire

O’Connor said she would think of her mother as she sang.

She is survived by her three children.

Last year her son, Shane, died at the age of 17.