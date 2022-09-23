Sinn Fein call for border poll blasted as ‘simplistic’

Whilst pro-united Ireland parties have hailed the news as a major milestone, unionists have questioned the extent to which religious persuasion will translate into political preferences.

And Cambridge academic Dr Graham Gudgin last night told the News Letter that “the figures tell us little about support for Irish unity” – something which has tended to hover between about 30% and less than half of that, according to regular polling done by the Province’s universities.

In addition to the figures on religion, census results are also in for national identity, and for passport ownership.

A laptop displays the religion section of the NI Census 2021 figures which have been published

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the case of national identity, British remains by far the most popular choice – although the proportion of people saying they are Irish has gained a lot of ground since the 2011 census.

Meanwhile, when it comes to the kind of passports people hold – something which serves as a tangible indication of nationhood – UK passport owners far exceed Irish passport owners.